Let me say that I am extremely disappointed that Janet Yellen, Marty Feldstein, and Ted Halstead did not insist that this Financial Times story say that, while they believe that their proposal is much stronger than "Green New Deal" proposals, that the "Green New Deal" proposals would be a vast improvement over current policy. Extremely disappointed. Extremely: Leslie Hook: Surge in US Economists’ Support for Carbon Tax to Tackle Emissions: "The chances of passing a carbon and tax and dividend under the current administration are viewed as extremely slim.... 'I’m not expecting progress on this during this administration', said Ms Yellen. 'My hope is that under a future administration... there will be a call and a greater focus on doing something about climate change.... Businesses I think, are able to get behind this because it is preferable for most businesses to have a predictable environment in which there are a set of prices... rather than have government regulations dictating what technologies must be used', Ms Yellen said...