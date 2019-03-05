...I should have made clearer that the policies which have been sold over the last few decade as enhancing economic growth have little show for themselves on that score.... These graphs bring to mind... the ancient joke where a new doctor is examining a patient in an insane asylum. The lunatic is compulsively banging on a drum, and the doctor asks why. "To repel the tigers, of course." Doctor: "Tigers? There are no tigers for thousands of miles!" Lunatic: "You see how well it works." If you want to say that the more deregulatory, capitalism-unleashed direction in which policy has moved since the 1980s (or even the late 1970s) is growth-enhancing, you can't point to an acceleration of growth, since there hasn't been any (pace Eugene Fama and John Taylor). Instead, you have to argue, counter-factually, that without those policy changes, growth would have slowed down (even more than it did); that pounding those drums drove away the tigers of stagnation.... At a finer-grained level... one thing which has changed is that aggregate growth does a lot less for most people than it used to. Again, you could tell a counter-factual stories about how all of these would be much worse without those policies, but by this point you are claiming that your drumming repels not just tigers but also snow leopards, elephants, and Glyptodon...