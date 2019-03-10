Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (March 10, 2019)

Kevin Drum: Here’s Why Liz Cheney Voted Against the Anti-Semitism Resolution: "On Thursday the House finally took up its resolution opposing anti-semitism, and it passed unanimously among Democrats. However, 23 Republicans voted against it. Here is Rep. Liz Cheney.... Cheney made it clear that unless the resolution was specifically aimed at a Democrat, it wasn’t worth voting for. It’s hard to see why anyone wouldn’t see this as the principled stand that it is...

Mark Thoma sends us to: Stumbling and Mumbling: The 1% vs the 0.1%: "Many of you might react to the FT’s story about the 'squeezed 1%' by getting out the world’s smallest violin. I think this is a mistake. It reminds us that the damage done by inequality extends beyond the general social and economic harm. It hurts even those who are a long way up the income ladder...

Today's Republican Party is grifters all the way down: American Enterprise Institute edition:. And the New York Times loves to give them space, space, and more space: Mark Schmitt: mschmitt9: "Am I the only one who remembers that this is the same @arthurbrooks who published a book in 2010 called +The Battle_, literally calling for 'a culture war' over economic policy??: Arthur Brooks: @arthurbrooks: 'Contempt makes persuasion impossible — no one has ever been hated into agreement, after all—so its expression is either petty self-indulgence or cheap virtue signaling, neither of which wins converts... https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/02/opinion/sunday/political-polarization.html

W. V. Harris: Roman Power: A Thousand Years of Empire (9781107152717): "William V. Harris sets out to explain, within an eclectic theoretical framework, the waxing and eventual waning of Roman imperial power, together with the Roman community's internal power structures (political power, social power, gender power and economic power). Effectively integrating analysis with a compelling narrative, he traces this linkage between the external and the internal through three very long periods, and part of the originality of the book is that it almost uniquely considers both the gradual rise of the Roman Empire and its demise as an empire in the fifth and seventh centuries AD. Professor Harris contends that comparing the Romans of these diverse periods sharply illuminates both the growth and the shrinkage of Roman power as well as the Empire's extraordinary durability...

Rhonda Sharpe is praising us here at Equitable Growth for trying to diversify the economics profession: Rhonda V. Sharpe: On Twitter: "L @LipstickEcon E @ @equitablegrowth T @ @TrevonDLogan ' S @SandyDarity D @drlisadcook I @itsafronomics V @ValerieRWilson E @Em_Gorman R @rbalakra S @SadieCollective I @IAFFE F @femme_economics Y @YanaRodgers T @TrevonDLogan H @HBoushey E @eliselgould...

Why the focus of the Republican business lobby's power in the areas of tax cuts and deregulation alone? Why the lack of concern for business complaints about "immigration crackdown[s]... tariff wars... government shutdowns"? One large piece of the answer, I think, is gerentocracy—the transformation of the Republican base, even the rich base, into a group of relatively old people who no longer see change as their potential friend and entrepreneurship as even possible for them, but who seek solely to hold on to their rents: Edward Luce: The Fading of the US Multinational Lobby: "When Apple’s iPhone sales undershoot, as they did last week, China suffers. Or so the theory goes.... What is bad for some of America’s biggest brands is apparently good for its president. It is hard to overstate the departure from how US presidents normally behave...

Excellent testimony from Heather Boushey, our Fearless Leader at the WCEG. But am I allowed to whimper that focusing too much on the EITC and the CTC may distract attention from the fact that SSI and SSDI are broken, and that the interface between the safety net for the employed and the safety net for the non-employed is very broken?: Heather Boushey: Testimony Before the Ways and Means Committee: "At the bottom end, one easy step is to preserve and expand evidence-backed refundable tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, which lifted 8.9 million American out of poverty in 2017. In the middle, it is important to make sure the fruits of growth are widely shared and to make the economy work for workers and families. Some proven ways to do this include making sure every family can afford to send their children to high quality, affordable childcare and offering a national paid family and medical leave. It can also mean investing in infrastructure. And we need to know much more about the top. Many of the statistics we rely on to inform us about the state of our economy are measures of the average...

Odd from the usually-reliable and very smart Mohamed A. El-Erian. Yes, the great and good were much too optimistic a year ago—but that is not economists' fault, save for those economists who have betrayed their calling by becoming cheerleaders for Trump, Brexit, austerity, and plutocracy. Yes, the Federal Reserve needs reform—but its decisions that it does not are not the fault of we outsiders who have been pointing out how it might do better. And on Trump's trade war with China... the major things that need to be said are political and administrative: Trump and his administration are incompetent, and everything they touch turns to s---, so game-theoretic and welfare-economic disquisitions on how to manage trade are simply beside the point: Mohamed A. El-Erian: Why Economics Must Get Broader Before It Gets Better: "In...12... went from celebrating a synchronized global growth pickup to worrying about a synchronized global slowdown.... Neither the extent nor the speed of the change in consensus seems warranted by economic and financial developments, which suggests that economists may have misdiagnosed the initial conditions.... Professional economists still have not spoken up clearly enough about the challenges facing the US Federal Reserve’s communication strategy.... Economists should be urging the Fed to adopt an approach more like that of the Bank of England, which emphasizes scenario analyses and fan charts. Economists could also be doing more to inform–and perhaps even influence—the Fed’s ongoing review of its policy frameworks and communications strategy.... The Sino-American trade conflict.... The vast majority of economists have trotted out the conventional argument that tariffs (real or threatened) are always bad.... Those who wanted to make a productive contribution to the debate should have taken a more nuanced approach, applying tools from game theory to distinguish between the 'what' and the 'how' of trade warfare. These are just three recent examples of how economists have dropped the ball...

The past year has seen one-fifth of the jump in investment that the boosters of the Trump tax cut were claiming would happen back in last 2017. One fifth. And I haven't seen a peep from anyone even expressing curiosity on why their miss was so great: Tyler Cowen (November 2017): Yes, a Corporate Tax Cut Would Increase Investment: "A common criticism of the current Republican tax plans is that they will not boost private investment. While I have major reservations about these plans as a whole, this particular objection is oversold. The most likely result is that lower corporate tax rates will lead to more investment projects and thus more aggregate economic activity.... When companies have more 'free cash' at hand, they tend to invest more.... The... 'giveaway' to business... is precisely the mechanism that tends to boost investment...

Doug Jones: Coals to Newcastle: "320-304 million years ago: It seems like Gaia really went on a bender in the late Carboniferous, getting drunk on oxygen. By some estimates, the atmosphere was over 30% oxygen back then, compared to 21% today. Living things took advantage of the opportunity. Insects apparently face an upper limit in size because they rely on diffusion through tracheas instead of forced respiration through lungs to get oxygen into their bodies. With more oxygen in the air, this limit was raised. The Carboniferous saw dragonflies with a wingspan up to 70 centimeters, and body lengths up to 30 centimeters, comparable to a seagull...