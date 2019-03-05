Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (March 5, 2019)
- Is this some kind of a personal Twitter record?
- On MSNBC Right Now... As Always, Much More to Say than I Could...: Thus those of us who have pushed for lightly and cleverly regulating markets to achieve the social democratic ends of strong and equitable growth need to: wake up, recognize that the world is not as we thought it was, adjust. That is all...
- "Passing the Baton": The Interview: I would say that Zack has it slightly wrong here. There is not one core reason for passing the baton. There are three reasons: a political reason, a policy-implementation reason, and a we've-learned-about-the-world reason...
- Comment of the Day: It's "piss in your ear", Ronald: Ronald Brakels: On Newcomb's Problem, Self-Locating Belief, and the Ghost in the Quantum Turing Machine: "I would one-box simply to avoid having having the Jack of Spades squirt cider in my ear...
- Weekend Reading: Scott Alexander: Universal Love, Said The Cactus Person
Broadway World: Review Roundup: Berkeley Rep's "Metamorphoses"
Scott McGreal: DMT, Aliens, and Reality: "Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) is a naturally occurring psychedelic drug... striking for the brevity and intensity of its effects. When smoked, for example, hallucinogenic effects begin almost immediately and resolve within 30 minutes.... One of the most remarkable features of the DMT experience is the frequency with which users encounter non-human intelligences, often resembling aliens. Even more remarkably, some users come away from these encounters convinced that these entities are somehow real (Strassman, 2001). The psychological aspects of such experiences have not yet been adequately explored by scientific researchers...
Sean Carroll: Mindscape Podcast
Steering by the Socialist Idols in the Heavens Leads Us to Sail Not Towards but Away from the Shores of Utopia: (Early) Monday Corey Robin Smackdown
Robert Waldmann: MMT: "I am kicking myself for deciding to read the article to find if it is as horrible as he asserts. I think it is...
Tom Nichols: The (New) Screwtape Letters: "A view of our political foibles from a highly placed assistant to Our Father Below...
Samuel Bowles, Alan Kirman, and Rajiv Sethi: Friedrich Hayek and the Market Algorithm
Rage Against the Machine: Testify
Jane Coaston: Jacob Wohl, Explained: "Why a failed teen hedge fund manager showed up at CPAC to hold a press conference on a conspiracy theory...
FSB: Global Monitoring Report on Non-Bank Financial Intermediation 2018 - Financial Stability Board: "The Global Monitoring Report on Non-Bank Financial Intermediation 2018 presents the results of the FSB’s annual monitoring exercise to assess global trends and risks from non-bank financial intermediation. The annual monitoring exercise is part of the FSB’s policy work to enhance the resilience of non-bank financial intermediation. It focuses on those parts of non-bank financial intermediation that perform economic functions which may give rise to bank-like financial stability risks (i.e. the narrow measure of non-bank financial intermediation)...
Irene M. Pepperberg (2002): Cognitive and Communicative Abilities of Grey Parrots
Matthew Yglesias: Allen Weisselberg: House Democrats’ Next Target: "The Trump Organization CFO knows things President Trump would prefer kept secret.
(December 2012): Back When I Feared the Bond-Market Vigilantes: Maundering Old-Timer Reminiscence Weblogging: "There had been an attack—or, rather, not an attack but rather bond-market vigilantes visible on the horizon and gunshots in the air—earlier.... Throughout 1992 there was a 4%-point gap between the 3-Month Treasury rate and the 10-Year Treasury rate. Those of us in the Clinton-administration-to-be read this as market expectations that the uncontrolled federal budget deficit would lead people to expect higher inflation and the Federal Reserve would then feel itself forced to raise short-term interest rates far and fast.... I think we were right then to fear and take steps to ward off the bond-market vigilantes—or perhaps only right to fear and take steps to ward off any Federal Reserve decision that it needed to fear and take steps to deal with bond-market vigilantes. In any event, our policies were right. But that was then, with a 4%-point gap between 10-Yr and 3-Mo Treasury yields. Today we only have a 1.6%-point gap between 10-Yr and 3-Mo Treasury yields. 1.6% < 4%...
Ed Kilgore: A New Role for Democratic Centrists: Helping the Left Win: "Democratic centrists need to accept that the Donkey’s moving in a new direction now; fighting it by demonizing the left just makes the calamitous prospect of a second Trump term more likely. And perhaps a new synthesis of left and center-left thinking on politics and policy can emerge, once the scourge of today’s Republicanism is overcome. It’s a more productive occupation than endlessly relitigating the 2016 election...
Teddy Roosevelt: "We Have Traveled Far...": How to Look on Our Predecessors with Charity and Justice: “We have traveled far...“ said Teddy Roosevelt, looking back at the Puritans. And we today, looking back at Teddy Roosevelt, have reason to say the same thing. We can hope that, were Teddy with us today and were he given an opportunity for sober reflection and consideration, he would agree...
William Hogeland: “The National Review,” Racist Writing, and the Legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr. – William Hogeland: "Writing in 1957, Buckley insisted that whites in the South were 'entitled to take such measures as are necessary to prevail, politically and culturally, where they do not prevail numerically'...
Eric Loomis: Bush: "Let’s not forget that Bush Sr was part and parcel of the move of the Republican Party to the right. His actions were not as extreme as that of his son or Trump, but they helped pave the way for what is today an undemocratic party flirting with fascism. I don’t find Bush a despicable or contemptuous figure, but there’s a lot unsavory aspects to the man and his policies that need to be remembered as so many liberals long for the Republican Party where Lee Atwater could racebait Bush into the White House...
Scott Alexander: Meaningful: "'I’m not claiming humans really know what anything means', said the first angel. 'Just that it’s impressive you can get that far by manipulating a purely symbolic mental language made of sense-data-derived thought-forms with no connection to real at all'. 'I guess that is kind of impressive', said the second angel. 'For humans'...
Scott Aaronson: Quantum Computing, Capabilities and Limits: An Interview with Scott Aaronson: "1,000 qubits... an amplitude... [for] every possible setting of all 1,000 bits.... Quantum mechanics has been telling us since the 1920s... to keep track of the state... nature is somehow keeping track of this list of 2 to the 1000 power complex numbers, which is more numbers than can be written in the entire observable universe. But... when you make a measurement you don’t actually see these numbers, you just see a single probabilistic outcome... a random answer. If you just wanted a random answer, well you could have picked one yourself with a lot less trouble? So the entire hope for getting a speed advantage from a quantum computer is to exploit the way that these amplitudes work differently than probabilities. The main thing that amplitudes can do, that probabilities don’t do is that they can interfere with each other...
Matt Bruenig: What Do Modern Monetary Theorists Think About Inflation?: "Advocates of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) say that we should understand all government spending as being funded by seignorage.... This then allows them to say things like 'taxes don’t fund spending' and other bumper-sticker type slogans that mostly just confuse people.... This seems like a tedious rhetorical exercise.... Whether taxes are needed to 'fund spending' or 'offset the inflation caused by seignorage' is in the eye of the beholder, but either way of saying it still concedes that taxes are necessary...
Information technology does not fit into a market economy very well. Organizations that focus on profit to the exclusion of all other goals have had a hard time staying dominant in technology industries. Perhaps Google has decided that it is time to focus on profit rather than on leading humanity into the information age: Graydon Saunders: I'm Going to Miss Google: "I mean, it'll be awhile, but they've gone and decided to die.... Rumour—highly plausible rumour—has it that the business decision to kill the Inbox app, rather than the Gmail app, comes down to 'Inbox makes it too easy to dodge promo emails'. Google's original business model was 'let's get more people using the Internet'. That worked, in large part because there was a vast amount of unrealized utility available. Now, though, it's turning into ';et's glue eyeballs to ads'. Which, well. You can have success, or you can have control. Both is not an option. This is Google deciding that it MUST have control. That'll kill ya...
Red Rosa's finest hour: Rosa Luxemburg: Junius: "In the prosaic atmosphere of pale day there sounds a different chorus–the hoarse cries of the vulture and the hyenas of the battlefield. Ten thousand tarpaulins guaranteed up to regulations! A hundred thousand kilos of bacon, cocoa powder, coffee-substitute–c.o.d, immediate delivery! Hand grenades, lathes, cartridge pouches, marriage bureaus for widows of the fallen, leather belts, jobbers for war orders–serious offers only!...
Abraham Lincoln (1858): Speech at Ottawa, IL: "I have no purpose, directly or indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists. I believe I have no lawful right to do so, and I have no inclination to do so. I have no purpose to introduce political and social equality between the white and the black races. There is a physical difference between the two, which, in my judgment, will probably forever forbid their living together upon the footing of perfect equality, and inasmuch as it becomes a necessity that there must be a difference, I, as well as Judge Douglas, am in favor of the race to which I belong having the superior position. I have never said anything to the contrary, but I hold that, notwithstanding all this, there is no reason in the world why the negro is not entitled to all the natural rights enumerated in the Declaration of Independence, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. [Loud cheers.] I hold that he is as much entitled to these as the white man. I agree with Judge Douglas he is not my equal in many respects-certainly not in color, perhaps not in moral or intellectual endowment. But in the right to eat the bread, without the leave of anybody else, which his own hand earns, he is my equal and the equal of Judge Douglas, and the equal of every living man...
David Leonhardt: Center-Left Self-Criticism: "I recommend a recent Twitter thread by Brad DeLong.... DeLong describes himself as a member of the center-left.... I’ll have more to say on this topic in the future, but I agree with significant portions of DeLong’s argument. Technocratic, centrist policies, like the private health insurance exchanges in Obamacare, are doomed to fail if Republicans treat them the same way that they would treat government expansions—with complete opposition. Government expansions are often more popular with voters, anyway. For more, read DeLong’s interview with Vox’s Zack Beauchamp; Greg Sargent’s take in The Washington Post...
Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca: The Birthplace of America’s New Progressive Era: "At a time of rising inequality, White House tweet storms, and deepening political gridlock in Washington, DC, it is easy to think that the decline of American democracy is inexorable. And yet, as in the early twentieth century, states like California are embracing their constitutional role as laboratories of reform...
Another group of economists who seem to me to be aiming for the "equitable growth" space: Economists for Inclusive Prosperity: "We believe the tools of mainstream economists not only lend themselves to, but are critical to the development of a policy framework for what we call “inclusive prosperity.” While prosperity is the traditional concern of economists, the “inclusive” modifier demands both that we consider the interest of all people, not simply the average person, and that we consider prosperity broadly, including non-pecuniary sources of well-being, from health to climate change to political rights...
#noted #weblogs