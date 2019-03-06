Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (March 6, 2019)
The Weak Instruments Problem: "This is the weak instruments problem. As you get more and more data, wz/vz is not heading for zero, and even if it were your estimated βIV0 is not headed for β, but is rather headed for β+δ...
Greg Sargent: A Centrist Democrat Explains Why It’s Time to Give The Left a Chance
Assiah: "Also known as Olam Asiyah, עוֹלָם עֲשִׂיָה in Hebrew, literally "the World of Action") is the last of the four spiritual worlds of the Kabbalah —Atziluth, Beriah, Yetzirah, 'Asiyah—based on the passage in Isaiah 43:7...
Wikipedia: Almost Famous: "Almost Famous is a 2000 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Cameron Crowe and starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, and Patrick Fugit. It tells the story of a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone in the early 1970s, his touring with the fictitious rock band Stillwater, and his efforts to get his first cover story published... four Academy Awards nominations, including a win for Best Original Screenplay... 2001 Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album.... Roger Ebert hailed it the best film of the year as well as the ninth-best film of the 2000s. It also won two Golden Globe Awards, for Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress–Motion Picture (Hudson). In a 2016 international poll conducted by BBC, Almost Famous was ranked the 79th greatest film since 2000...
KJV: Isaiah 6: "In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple. Above it stood the seraphims: each one had six wings; with twain he covered his face, and with twain he covered his feet, and with twain he did fly. And one cried unto another, and said, "Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory". And the posts of the door moved at the voice of him that cried, and the house was filled with smoke. Then said I, "Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts". Then flew one of the seraphims unto me, having a live coal in his hand, which he had taken with the tongs from off the altar: And he laid it upon my mouth, and said, "Lo, this hath touched thy lips; and thine iniquity is taken away, and thy sin purged". Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, "Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?" Then said I, "Here am I; send me"...
KJV: Luke 10:25: "And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?...
hilzoy: "If Hans von Spakovsky says it, then surely it must be true! (Dissolves in giggles): 'Hans Von Spakovsky, “I haven’t seen any evidence of actual violations of the law, which is usually a basis before you start an investigation. Adam Schiff seems to be copying Joseph McCarthy in wanting to open up investigations when they don’t have any evidence of wrongdoing”...'
Paul Waldmann: The Dishonest Smearing of Ilhan Omar: "this punishment of criticism of Israel is exactly what the freshman congresswoman was complaining about, and has on multiple occasions. The fact that no one seems to acknowledge that this is her complaint shows how spectacularly disingenuous Omar’s critics are being...
Mark Milian: @markmilian: "Coinbase says it accidentally hired a group of mercenaries, who sold cyberweapons to Saudi Arabia and Sudan, and is now firing them...
Robert Reich: @RBReich: "In less than a week, we've learned that the President of the United States: --Tried to block a merger to punish a news outlet --Knew about the release of illegally obtained email --Paid off a mistress, violating election law --Demanded security clearance for a family member...
Bret Stephens's claims that although "people" do, he would never never use an official position to retaliate against someone who had annoyed him are worth what you think they are: Laura McGann: NYT Columnist Bret Stephens Inadvertently Explains Why Women Don’t Report Sexual Harassment...
Sean Illing: Mortal Republic: Edward Watts on what America can learn from Rome’s collapse: "The Roman republic destroyed itself. Are we on a similar path?...
Anna Mikusheva: What Are Weak Instruments?
Charles Moore: Will the Daily Mail’s volte-face on Brexit make the slightest difference? | The Spectator: "My guess is that Mail readers will find it less fun hating the European Research Group than the ‘metropolitan liberal elite’, but the traditional key to tabloid success is the Glenda Slagg principle of kicking someone, then praising them, then kicking them all over again. My only concern for the Mail’s future lies in the fact that Geordie Greig comes from the officer class. This violates ancient Mail rules by which the Harmsworth family are remote, regal figures beloved by their serfs, and the actual dirty work is done by foul-mouthed NCOs who never leave the office. Geordie goes out to dinner, has many friends, enjoys life, and wishes to win the respect of peers (in both senses of that word). He is a talented journalist, but these are severe handicaps to running Associated’s charnel-house...
Alan J. Auerbach, Martin N. Baily, Dean Baker, Robert J. Barro, Ben S. Bernanke, Jared Bernstein, Alan S. Blinder, Michael J. Boskin, Arthur C. Brooks, John H. Cochrane, Karen Dynan, Janice Eberly, Douglas W. Elmendorf, Martin S. Feldstein, Jason Furman, William G. Gale, Ted Gayer, Austan D. Goolsbee, Alan Greenspan, Robert E. Hall, Douglas J. Holtz-Eakin, R. Glenn Hubbard, Randall S. Kroszner, Alan B. Krueger, Edward P. Lazear, Lawrence Lindsey, N. Gregory Mankiw, Donald B. Marron, Peter R. Orszag, Adam S. Posen, James Michael Poterba, Christina D. Romer, Harvey S. Rosen, Cecilia Elena Rouse, Jay C. Shambaugh, Robert J. Shapiro, Betsey Stevenson, James H. Stock, Michael R. Strain, Phillip Swagel, John B. Taylor, Laura D. Tyson, Justin Wolfers, and Mark M. Zandi: Letter in Support of the Nomination of Kevin Hassett to be Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers: "As economists we all agree that the Nation would be well served if Kevin Hassett is confirmed as Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers...
Kevin Drum: A Neoliberal Says It’s Time for Neoliberals to Pack It In: "My fellow neoliberal shill Brad DeLong has declared that it’s time for us to pass the baton to 'our colleagues on the left'.... There’s less here than meets the eye..... Does DeLong intend to go along in areas where his neoliberal ideas are in conflict with the AOC wing of the Democratic Party? He plainly does not.... DeLong... has simply changed the target of his coalition building...
Put me, for one, down as welcoming a sensible technocratic debts-and-deficits debate: Brendan Greeley: Give the Kids Permission to Fool Around: "Several weeks ago Alphaville was forwarded a panicked email from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.... The subject... 'Be wary of mischaracterisations of Olivier Blanchard's debt report'.... Here's Mr Blanchard, in his own words, talking to Alphachat... 'use it for the right things. If the economy is very weak and monetary policy cannot be used, use it. If there is public investment to be done, the infrastructure is in terrible shape, use it.... It's a tool, it's not a tool you should avoid to use at any price. It's a tool you should use when you need to'.... He wants a 'richer discussion of the costs of debt and of fiscal policy than is currently the case'.... Alphaville believes that the discussion alone is what the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget finds so alarming...
Put me down for "nobody has a reliable theory of politics", and make it a true Daily Double, Alex: Cosma Shalizi (2011): Harmony of Means and Ends: "If I tried to back out a theory of politics from the practice of left neo-liberals, it would something like this: what matters most to the interest of voters is the over-all growth of the economy; as it grows, they will become more prosperous, and reward the political party which implemented those policies. They will also be willing to support unobtrusive welfare-state measures, especially if they look like they are run efficiently and go to the truly deserving, because prosperous people feel generous. So the most important thing is 'the economy, stupid', and making sure the voters know who is responsible for good economic times.... It seems oddly naive.... All of this can be boiled down to... 'When you tell us that (1) the important thing is to maximize economic growth, and never mind the distributional consequences because (2) we can always redistribute through progressive taxation and welfare payments, you are assuming a miracle in step 2'.... There are I think two reasonable defenses left neoliberals could make. One is to say that creating or strengthening any forms of countervailing power under modern American conditions would itself take a miracle.... The other would be to deny that anyone has a reliable theory of politics, in this sense, certainly none which could be used as a guide to action, and no hope of developing one; whereas we do know a bit about economics...
Henry Farrell: The Transformation of Left Neoliberalism: "Brad, Matt Yglesias and Ezra Klein... a formal acknowledgment of a shift that has been taking place for a long time.... They have plausibly changed from being left neoliberals to neoliberal leftists.... They tacitly or explicitly realize that preferred neoliberal means of policy delivery need to be embedded in a framework that is being built up by a broader social movement.... If they are pushing for market means towards social democratic ends, that is fine and good–markets can indeed sometimes be the best way to deliver those ends.... But one key lesson of the last couple of decades is that market provision of benefits makes it harder to build and sustain coalitions–private gain and public solidarity are at best uncomfortable bedfellows...
Bespoke subsidies to individual firms plus lack of transparency equals kleptocracy: Nathan M. Jensen and Calvin Thrall: Who’s Afraid of Sunlight? Explaining OppositiontoTo Transparency in Economic Development: "Why do some firms oppose transparency of government programs? In this paper we explore legal challenges to public records requests for deal-specific, company-specific participation in a state economic development incentive program. By examining applications for participation in a major state economic program, the Texas Enterprise Fund, we find that a company is more likely to challenge a formal public records request if it has renegotiated the terms of the award to reduce its job-creation obligations. We interpret this as companies challenging transparency when they have avoided being penalized for non-compliance by engaging in non-public renegotiations. These results provide evidence regarding those conditions that prompt firms to challenge transparency and illustrate some of the limitations of safeguards such as clawbacks (or incentive-recapture provisions) when such reforms aren’t coupled with robust transparency mechanisms...
The social safety net alleviates rural poverty. It does not cause it by creating indolence. The then-Whig and now-Republican idea that the rural poor were idle buggers looking for a handout was overwhelmingly false in early nineteenth-century Britain, and is false in early twenty-first century America today James P. Ziliak: Economic Change and the Social Safety Net: Are Rural Americans Still Behind?: "The U.S. economy has been rocked by major business cycle and secular shocks that differentially affected the fortunes of urban and rural areas... coinciding with... the dramatic growth and transformation of the social safety net.... How the... changes have interacted to at times exacerbate, and other times attenuate, well being across regions and over time is little studied.... The analysis here is descriptive...
Let me say that I am extremely disappointed that Janet Yellen, Marty Feldstein, and Ted Halstead did not insist that this Financial Times story say that, while they believe that their proposal is much stronger than "Green New Deal" proposals, that the "Green New Deal" proposals would be a vast improvement over current policy. Extremely disappointed. Extremely: Leslie Hook: Surge in US Economists’ Support for Carbon Tax to Tackle Emissions: "The chances of passing a carbon and tax and dividend under the current administration are viewed as extremely slim.... 'I’m not expecting progress on this during this administration', said Ms Yellen. 'My hope is that under a future administration... there will be a call and a greater focus on doing something about climate change.... Businesses I think, are able to get behind this because it is preferable for most businesses to have a predictable environment in which there are a set of prices... rather than have government regulations dictating what technologies must be used', Ms Yellen said...
Cosma Shalizi (2011): Extended Harmony, and Tiger Repellent Drumming: "If you want capitalism, but you find a state that powerful very scary... you have a problem.... You might... decide that such power is perfectly A-OK, so long as it's used for ends you approve of and there's no danger of the people taking over. (Hence Hayek's... viewing Pinochet's reign of terror as less damaging to [what he saw as] liberal values than the British National Health Service.) Or you might try to find ways of taming or domesticating state power, of civilizing it. (I think that has a pretty good track-record, but who knows how long we can keep it up?) What you cannot do, with any intellectual honesty or even hope of getting what you want, is pretend that capitalism can work without a powerful, competent and intrusive state. As Ernest Gellner once wrote, 'Political control of economic life is not the consummation of world history, the fulfilment of destiny, or the imposition of righteousness; it is a painful necessity'...
An elasticity of taxable income to the after-tax share of 0.2. That seems low, but what do I know? But 85 years was a long time ago: this seems only a data point telling us a little about where the envelope of possibilities lies: Christina D. Romer and David H. Romer (2011): The Effect of Marginal Tax Rates: Evidence from the3 Interwar Era: "This paper uses the interwar period in the United States as a laboratory for investigating the incentive effects of changes in marginal income tax rates. Marginal rates changed frequently and drastically in the 1920s and 1930s, and the changes varied greatly across income groups at the top of the income distribution...
Paul Krugman: America the Cowardly Bully: "This is the way the trade war ends. Not with a bang but with empty bombast. According to multiple news organizations, the U.S. and China are close to a deal that would effectively end trade hostilities. Under the reported deal, America would remove most of the tariffs it imposed last year. China, for its part, would end its retaliatory tariffs, make some changes to its investment and competition policies and direct state enterprises to buy specified amounts of U.S. agricultural and energy products. The Trump administration will, of course, trumpet the deal as a triumph. In reality, however, it’s much ado about nothing much.... It will repeat what we saw on the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump denounced as the 'worst trade deal ever made'.” In the end, what Trump negotiated... was very similar to the previous status quo. Trade experts I know, when not referring to it as the Village People agreement, call it 'Nafta 0.8': fundamentally the same as Nafta, but a bit worse...
Noah Smith: Bangladesh and India Pursue Different Economic Models for Growth: "When a country first shifts from agrarian poverty to industrialization, it tends to start out in light manufacturing.... Later it masters more complex manufactured products, and finally it progresses to inventing its own cutting-edge technology. Thus, each country’s development tends to look a bit that of nations that already went through the process. That certainly seems to describe the experience of South Korea and Taiwan.... Recently, one of the biggest beneficiaries of this process has been Bangladesh. The garment industry accounts for more than 80 percent of the South Asian nation’s export revenue, and about a fifth of its gross domestic product...
