Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (March 8, 2019)
- An Antiplatonic Twitter Dialogue on What the Wish to "Preserve a Cultural Centrism" Actually Means: As Noah Smith says: "Please stop I give up you can have all my money"...
- Lying Liar Kevin Hassett Lies Again...: I have here a transcript from a week or so ago of Kevin Hassett on Fox Business telling transparent lies. Seriously: why does he bother? What does he gain? Is it really the case that AEI will have him back after things like this? WILL banks like JPM Chase will pay him to speak to conferences? If so, they have really really really really bad judgment...
- For the Weekend: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band: Prove It All Night: I am a big fan of the version of "Prove It All Night" with the 1978 Introduction...
- On "On Falling Neutral Real Rates, Fiscal Policy, and the Risk of Secular Stagnation:: Global North sovereigns with exorbitant privilege issuing reserve currencies can create a lot of value. They should do so: governments should run up their debts until they satisfy demand with an equity return premium at a value we think is sensible and "normal"...
Dana Goldstein: What’s a Flâneuse?
Robert E. Scott: Record U.S. Trade Deficit in 2018 Reflects Failure of Trump’s Trade Policies
Wikipedia: Confidence and Supply
Gmail Help: Search Operators You Can Use with Gmail
Michael Kades testified on Capitol Hill on Thursday March 7: Michael Kades: To Combat Rising U.S. Prescription Drug Prices, Let’s Try Competition
Cathy Young: Who’s Afraid of The Bulwark?: "I don’t know what The Bulwark’s endgame is, but right now, it’s among a deplorably small number of outlets that get high marks for intellectual diversity and integrity...
Wikipedia: Genetic History of the British Isles
Publius Baebius Italicus: Ilias Latina
Marcos Zapata: Guinea Pig Last Supper: "In this historic cathedral in the heart of Cusco, Peru, hangs a one-of-a kind religious and cultural painting that depicts a very unordinary twist on an otherwise common image... https://delong.typepad.com/.a/6a00e551f0800388340240a490f815200b-pi
Bill Black and Mark Steiner: Clinton-Era Official Says Left Should Lead Following Center-Right Failures
Ursula Vernon: An Unexpected Honor,: "Now, you’re probably all asking what whalefall has to do with awards ceremonies, or science fiction novelettes, and the answer is: absolutely nothing. But how often do I get to tell an audience this size about whalefall? So, thanks to my publishers, my husband Kevin, and thank you all. I’m glad you liked my story. Y’all have a good night...
WebPlotDigitizer: Extract Data from Plots, Images, and Maps
Barry Rice: The Carnivorous Plant FAQ: "Q: How did the Venus flytrap get its name? A: Heh heh heh. Heh heh heh heh. Heh heh heh heh...
Rudyard Kipling.: The Merchantmen
Paolo Gerbaudo: The Age of the Hyperleader: When Political Leadership Meets Social Media Celebrity: "In an era of profound suspicion towards party bureaucracies, digital media has delivered a new type of politician.... Political influence is now measured in part through social media metrics: likes, followers, and shares. A politician’s Twitter prowess–or lack thereof–can make or break a political career...
Erik Tarloff: The Woman in Black https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1947856979
Doug Jones: Nature Red in Tooth and Claw: "339-321 million years ago...
Doug Jones: Devonian Days: "401-380 million years ago... the Devonian: Forests are spreading. The first tree, Wattieza, is kin to ferns and horsetails. It stands 10 meters tall. No leaves yet, just fronds. The first forests will absorb carbon dioxide, and cool the planet. Life is moving onto land... the 'fishapod' discovered in 2006... with both lungs and gills...
Zack Beauchamp: The Virtue of Nationalism and Whiteshift: Books that Explain Trump: "The new reactionaries: Two new books reveal the coalition of far-right nationalists and anti-PC warriors who define the modern political right: Why has President Trump gone to such extraordinary lengths to build a wall on the Mexican border?... Ethnonationalism is behind the wall and Trump’s overall immigration policy, as well as his approach to racialized issues like civil rights and police violence. It explains his affinity with a host of powerful far-right European parties.... Few scholars are interested in turning the scattered political proposals of Trump and the European far right into a coherent political program. But recently, two new books shed light on what that could look like: Israeli scholar Yoram Hazony’s The Virtue of Nationalism and University of London professor Eric Kaufmann’s Whiteshift. One is a work of political philosophy, and the other a quantitative look at the demography and views of far-right supporters. One is written by an avowed conservative, the other by a self-described liberal. One is poorly reasoned (at best), the other tightly argued. What the two books have in common is that they go beyond articulating part of the ethnonationalist worldview to actively defending core parts of it...
Financial Times: Republicans Are Craven in Their Loyalty to Trump: "A bigot, a cheat and a con artist who never expected to sell Americans on his ultimate scam: to become their president. In his portrait of Donald Trump this week, Michael Cohen went after what reputation his former client still enjoys.... How depressing... that Congressional Republicans did not do much more than impugn Mr Cohen. None mustered a substantive rebuttal of the allegations.... Not for the first time, the party finds itself in craven homage to a leader it does not even pretend is sound of character or judgment....Indeed, the party’s behaviour is consistently much more striking than Mr Trump’s.... The president is not an enigma at all. Any observant person had a sense of his temperament and ethics before (apparently to his own surprise) he was elected. Nothing his former fixer said about the president this week would have seemed implausible in 2016. It is the quickness of a great party to abase itself in his cause that continues to astonish...
Yevgeny Simkin: You’re Not the Asshole Twitter Makes You Out To Be: "Twitter is the functional equivalent of shoving tens of millions of people into a closet, wrapping them in barbed wire, and pumping them full of PCP. It’s a miracle that anyone makes it out alive. The very fact that we volunteer to go in there is a testament to how badly we want to connect, and be heard, and maybe even understood because we feel like we’re standing here, all alone, shouting from the wilderness. So don’t fall for the narrative that humans are all a bunch of ill-tempered, arrogant, imbeciles filled with rage. Definitely don’t fall for that narrative if the evidence for it is Twitter. We’re not. Under the right circumstances these qualities, which exist to some small degree in everyone, can be illuminated and brought to the fore. Twitter is practically engineered to bring the worst out in people. But the real you is the one in the grocery store, not the one being cut off on the 405...
Los Angeles Times: Today: A Trade and Truth Deficit: "Trump hasn’t been living up to a number of his biggest campaign promises, including reducing the trade deficit, but that hasn’t stopped him from boasting about them.... President Trump has long talked about reducing the trade deficit.... The gap in imported and exported goods soared to an all-time high last year, largely because of Trump’s policies. And it’s just one area where Trump is falling short of his own goals.... Facts haven’t stopped Trump from boasting about his record over and over again with exaggerations and outright untruths. But will he pay a political price among his supporters? Probably not. As Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, put it: 'Maybe 50% of Americans look at Donald Trump as struggling to accomplish things, but the other 50% looks at him as willing to take on challenges other presidents weren’t'...
Douglass C. North, John Joseph Wallis, and Barry R. Weingast: A Conceptual Framework for Interpreting Recorded Human History: "Beginning 10,000 years ago, limited-access social orders developed that were able to control violence, provide order, and allow greater production through specialization and exchange... using the political system to limit economic entry to create rents, and then using the rents to stabilize the political system and limit violence.... This type of political economy arrangement... appears to be the natural way that human societies are organized.... In contrast, a handful of developed societies have developed open-access social orders. In these societies, open access and entry into economic and political organizations sustains economic and political competition. Social order is sustained by competition rather than rent-creation. The key to understanding modern social development is understanding the transition from limited- to open-access social orders, which only a handful of countries have managed since WWII...
Mike Konczal: The Failures of Neoliberalism Are Bigger Than Politics: "Here are two statement... I associate with left neoliberalism.... The first is that neoliberal policies would create more growth. Sure, inequality might increase, but so would wages; and even if not wages, mobility up and down the income ladder.... The second is that if we get government out of corporations’ way, the market would become more dynamic, competitive and innovative. Sure, there might be some level of profits and questionable behavior in the short term, but the market itself would fix it, such that in the long term the corporate sector looked much healthier in terms of profits and dynamism. I want to ground it this way, in two intellectual statements about the tradeoffs of a policy regime, to help understand why the confidence that left neoliberalism once held over the baseline assumption of economics has collapsed.... This is a matter of ideas: ideas having failed, and us needing new ones...
Victor Davis Hanson has decided that he is an evil person who does evil by telling lies in support of other evil people. He has stopped resisting. He has recognized that this is his nature: to be a one-man definitive refutation to Sokrates's doctrine that nobody does evil knowingly: Gabriel Schofield: Sophistry in the Service of Evil : "Mounting a persuasive case for the presidency of Donald Trump turns out to be a problematic enterprise.... Throughout Trump’s career, blatant racial prejudice has been a continuous thread.... Hanson... acknowledges that Trump was 'likely wrong' in holding the view that Judge Curiel harbored some innate bias. But Trump, he continues, was merely 'clumsy in his phraseology' and, moreover, his identification of the American-born judge as Mexican was actually 'correct', explaining that there is never a 'commensurate outcry about identifying Swedish Americans as "Swedes" or using "the Irish" for Irish Americans'. From beginning to end, Hanson’s treatment of this episode is an exercise in sophistry. Was Trump wrong or was he just “likely” wrong—Hanson’s equivocating interpolation—about Judge Curiel’s innate bias as a “Mexican”? Racism is America’s original sin, a sin that we as a nation have struggled long and hard to expiate. Yet with a drumbeat of racially charged remarks emanating from the White House, Trump has been setting the nation back to a darker time. Hanson’s casuistry about the Swedes and the Irish, and the gaping hole that is his treatment of Trump’s odious life-long record in matters of race, are worse than sophistry; they are sophistry in the service of a genuine evil. Hanson has also drunk deeply from the gourd of conspiratorial thinking. He goes on for pages about the nefarious 'deep state', which he claims has 'the unlimited resources of government at its call', and whose 'operating premises have embraced multiculturalism, feminism, and identity politics'.... It was not Trump’s but Hillary Clinton’s campaign that was tacitly colluding with Russia to manipulate the 2016 election. Trump, he insists, was actually 'a victim of Russian collusion at the very time he was being accused of it'...
New York Fed Nowcasts: 1.4% for 2019Q1, 1.5% for 2019Q2: FRBNY: Mar 08, 2019: New York Fed Staff Nowcast. The Atlanta Fed Nowcast stands at 0.5% for 2019Q1: https://www.frbatlanta.org/-/media/documents/cqer/researchcq/gdpnow/RealGDPTrackingSlides.pdf
