Dominic Gates: Flawed Analysis, Failed Oversight: How Boeing and FAA Certified the Suspect 737 Max Flight Control System: "Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) managers pushed the agency’s safety engineers to delegate safety assessments to Boeing itself, and to speedily approve the resulting analysis.... The safety analysis: Understated the power of the new flight control system, which was designed to swivel the horizontal tail to push the nose of the plane down to avert a stall. When the planes later entered service, MCAS was capable of moving the tail more than four times farther than was stated in the initial safety analysis document. Failed to account for how the system could reset itself each time a pilot responded, thereby missing the potential impact of the system repeatedly pushing the airplane’s nose downward. Assessed a failure of the system as one level below 'catastrophic'. But even that 'hazardous' danger level should have precluded activation of the system based on input from a single sensor—and yet that’s how it was designed.... Both Boeing and the FAA were informed of the specifics of this story and were asked for responses 11 days ago, before the second crash of a 737 MAX last Sunday.... Citing a busy week, a spokesman said the agency was 'unable to delve into any detailed inquiries'.... Boeing... is 'unable to comment... because of the ongoing investigation' into the crashes, Boeing did not respond directly to the detailed description of the flaws in MCAS certification, beyond saying that there are some significant mischaracterizations'...