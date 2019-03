Kevin Drum: Here’s Why Liz Cheney Voted Against the Anti-Semitism Resolution: "On Thursday the House finally took up its resolution opposing anti-semitism, and it passed unanimously among Democrats. However, 23 Republicans voted against it. Here is Rep. Liz Cheney.... Cheney made it clear that unless the resolution was specifically aimed at a Democrat, it wasn’t worth voting for. It’s hard to see why anyone wouldn’t see this as the principled stand that it is...