Hilary Hoynes and Jesse Rothstein: Universal Basic Income in the US and Advanced Countries: "Advanced economies... [have] well developed, if often incomplete, safety nets... a framework... compare various UBIs to the existing constellation of programs...
...UBI would direct much larger shares of transfers to childless, non-elderly, non-disabled households than existing programs, and much more to middle-income rather than poor households. A UBI large enough to increase transfers to low-income families would be enormously expensive. We review the labor supply literature for evidence on the likely impacts of a UBI. We argue that the ongoing UBI pilot studies will do little to resolve the major outstanding questions...
