I Concede: The Haters and the Trolls and the Botnets of Macedonia Have Rendered Their Verdict, and I Accept It: @Austan_Goolsbee has won, and will represent Neoliberal Economic Academia in the next round of the 2019 Chief Neoliberal Shill Twitter Challenge. Austan Goolsbee will face off against noted ex-academic and San Francisco flaneur @Noahpinion in the semifinals of the meetup region.

Truth be told, it is probably for the best: I would never in a million years have had the ovaries to present Rahm Emmanuel with a dead fish to tell him what I thought of him:

Neoliberal: RAW FISH AND RAHM EMMANUEL PUT @AUSTANGOOLSBEE OVER @DELONG. DID BRAD’S VOX FEATURE SINK HIS CHANCES?…_