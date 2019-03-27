I think Athenian democracy had this right: not only are you allowed to call for new votes, but after the new vote the advocates for the position taken in the first vote are liable for criminal prosecution for having convinced the government to pass an unjust law: Hans-Werner Sinn: Let the People Decide on Brexit: "British voters now know far more about Brexit and its possible consequences than they did at the time of the 2016 referendum. Given the narrow majority for leaving the European Union back then, and the impasse at which UK institutions find themselves now, holding a new referendum is both appropriate and necessary...

