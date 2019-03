Kevin Drum: A Neoliberal Says It’s Time for Neoliberals to Pack It In: "My fellow neoliberal shill Brad DeLong has declared that it’s time for us to pass the baton to 'our colleagues on the left'.... There’s less here than meets the eye..... Does DeLong intend to go along in areas where his neoliberal ideas are in conflict with the AOC wing of the Democratic Party? He plainly does not.... DeLong... has simply changed the target of his coalition building...