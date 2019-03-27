Modern Dan Drezner Is Much Better...

...More importantly, the current macroeconomic climate is really, really different from the 1970s. Inflation was a Big Bad Problem during that decade. It is not a problem right now. If inflation were spiking, then a genuine debate could be had on macroeconomic policy options. But that’s not the case.

In his final paragraphs, Kinsley has managed to epitomize the exact critique that Krugman has served up.

The irony of this whole thing is that the Congressional Budget Office’s recent figures put the lie to Kinsey’s hidden assumption that the federal budget deficit is getting bigger and bigger. Right now it’s shrinking at the fastest rate in postwar economic history.... Kinsley et al. are acting as if the current fiscal climate demands immediate budgetary actions. And it doesn’t—it really, really doesn’t.

Look, I think Paul Krugman has a few policy blind spots. His method of argumentation alienates as many people as it attracts. But he’s not wrong when he’s talking about austerity. In his response, Michael Kinsley has managed to embody the conventional wisdom in Washington—and in doing so, embody every policy caricature of Paul Krugman’s worldview.

