Nunn: The Long-Term Effects of Africa’s Slave Trades https://www.icloud.com/keynote/06pkCtAWbjBWAijow41dM1XAQ #teachingeconomics #teachinggrowth #teachinghistory #moderneconomicgrowth #berkeley This File: https://www.bradford-delong.com/2019/03/my-entry.html Edit This File: https://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f0800388340240a46eb3ce200d/edit Posted on March 13, 2019 at 18:02 in #berkeley, #teachingeconomics, #teachinggrowth, #teachinghistory | Permalink | Comments (0)