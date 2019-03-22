Note to Self: There are few enough things in the world or concerning the state of the (non-House) federal government to be thankful for these days. But one i that, despite his enormous deficits and unfitness for the office of president, Donald Trump is not a chickenhawk:
Hoisted from the Archives: Why We Have Good Reason to Hate Chickenhawks
Hoisted from the Archiyes: Why We Hate Chickenhawks: Selections from SFF Author David Drake
Homer's Odyssey Blogging: "egister that: As when thrushes... or doves fall into a net... the most pitiful death. And they writhed with their feet for a little space, but for no long while... They die the most pitiful death, and they writhe with their feet, but for no long while. That is what Telemakhos wanted. Nobody disagrees with him. And one of the subplots of the Odyssey is: Telmakhos—far-thrower, he who can cast the spear a great distance—grows up...
#moralresponsibility #orangehairedbaboons #strategy #notetoself