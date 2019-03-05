David Leonhardt: Center-Left Self-Criticism: "I recommend a recent Twitter thread by Brad DeLong.... DeLong describes himself as a member of the center-left.... I’ll have more to say on this topic in the future, but I agree with significant portions of DeLong’s argument. Technocratic, centrist policies, like the private health insurance exchanges in Obamacare, are doomed to fail if Republicans treat them the same way that they would treat government expansions—with complete opposition. Government expansions are often more popular with voters, anyway. For more, read DeLong’s interview with Vox’s Zack Beauchamp; Greg Sargent’s take in The Washington Post...