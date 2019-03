Sean Carroll (2009): Remembering the Past is Like Imagining the Future: "The way that the human brain goes about the task of 'remembering the past' is actually very similar to how it goes about 'imagining the future'.... That’s what Daniel Schacter at Harvard and his friends have discovered, by doing functional MRI studies of brains subjected to different kinds of cues.... Pieces of data relevant to any particular memory—times, images, sounds—are stored piecemeal in different parts of the brain. When we want to 'remember' something, another part of the brain assembles these pieces into a (hopefully) coherent picture. It’s like running a new simulation every time you need a memory, and it’s the same thing we do when we try to imagine some event in the future.... Memories can be unreliable... many of us don’t appreciate the extent to which that is true.... False memories—conjured from any number of sources, from gradual embellishment to direct suggestion by others—seem precisely as vivid and real to us as accurate memories do. For a good reason: the brain uses the same tools to construct the memory from the available raw materials. A novel and a history book look the same on the printed page...