Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
REMIND YOURSELF: We Are with Her!

WE ARE WITH HER!!

Looking Forward to Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted:

  • With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi
  • Bunga-bunga governance
  • With a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters
  • And a major drag on the country
    • Except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

#workingmemory #socialjustice #politics #moralresponsibility

Posted on March 15, 2019 at 11:01 in #moralresponsibility, #politics, #socialjustice, #workingmemory | | Comments (1)

