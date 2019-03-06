Financial Times: Republicans Are Craven in Their Loyalty to Trump: "A bigot, a cheat and a con artist who never expected to sell Americans on his ultimate scam: to become their president. In his portrait of Donald Trump this week, Michael Cohen went after what reputation his former client still enjoys.... How depressing... that Congressional Republicans did not do much more than impugn Mr Cohen. None mustered a substantive rebuttal of the allegations.... Not for the first time, the party finds itself in craven homage to a leader it does not even pretend is sound of character or judgment....Indeed, the party’s behaviour is consistently much more striking than Mr Trump’s.... The president is not an enigma at all. Any observant person had a sense of his temperament and ethics before (apparently to his own surprise) he was elected. Nothing his former fixer said about the president this week would have seemed implausible in 2016. It is the quickness of a great party to abase itself in his cause that continues to astonish...