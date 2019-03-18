And as you wollop round Cape Horn.

You'll wish to God you've never been born.

I wish I was on Australia's strand. With a bottle of whiskey in my hand.

In South Australia my native land. Full of rocks, and fleas, and thieves, and sand.

I see my wife standing on the quay The tears do start as she waves to me.

I'll tell you the truth and I'll tell you no lie; If I don't love that girl I hope I may die.

And now I'm bound for a foreign strand, With a bottle of whisky in my hand.

I'll drink a glass to the foreign shore And one to the girl that I adore.