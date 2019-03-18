Note to Self: South Australia:
In South Australia I was born.
Heave away! Haul away!
In South Australia, 'round Cape Horn.
We’re bound for South Australia.
Heave away, heave away
Oh heave away, you rolling king,
We're bound for South Australia.
And as you wollop round Cape Horn.
You'll wish to God you've never been born.
I wish I was on Australia's strand. With a bottle of whiskey in my hand.
In South Australia my native land. Full of rocks, and fleas, and thieves, and sand.
I see my wife standing on the quay The tears do start as she waves to me.
I'll tell you the truth and I'll tell you no lie; If I don't love that girl I hope I may die.
And now I'm bound for a foreign strand, With a bottle of whisky in my hand.
I'll drink a glass to the foreign shore And one to the girl that I adore.
As I walked out one morning fair.
'Twas there I met Miss Nancy Blair.
I shook her up and I shook her down.
I shook her round and round the town.
I run her all night and I run her all day.
And I run her until we sailed away
There's just one thing that's on my mind.
That's leaving Nancy Blair behind.
Port Adelaide's a grand old town.
There's plenty of girls to go around.
A glass of rum in every hand.
And an extra bottle for the shantyman.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Australia_(song) | https://www.bradford-delong.com/2019/03/south-australia.html
