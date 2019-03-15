...For almost three years now Theresa May has sought to put those propositions into practice: accepting the hard Brexiters’ interpretation on the single market, customs union, and ECJ whilst trying to fashion something which, although certainly highly damaging, at least tries to contain the very worst of the damage. Insofar as there is a workable version of hard Brexit, her deal delivers it.... Because what the Brexiters want is a fantasy, no deliverable version of it will ever satisfy them, and they will always seek a pretext to oppose it.... Hence the bizarre spectacle of her this week stridently proclaiming (so far as her voice would allow) the full, uncompromising hard Brexit mantra–the 'voice of the country' has 'instructed' us to end freedom of movement, take control of our trade policy, and have our laws made and judged in our own country–even as the hard Brexiters gave her yet another kicking. She has only herself to blame: she pretended their lies were true and vilified those who said otherwise....

The constant, sanctimonious, self-righteous invocation of the ‘17.4 million’ who are claimed to have given unanimous support to things that they were never asked about and mysteriously endorse things they were never told about.... The fantasies and lies of that campaign because Brexiters continue to peddle fantasies and lies even now.... Whilst much of what is happening grows out of the false claims of Brexiters, somehow this hapless government manages to make things even worse than they need be....

There will be an application for extension of Article 50....

So what of MV3? Like PV campaigners, the ERG... may already have made the wrong call by not backing May in MV2.... If it squeaks through, despite being something that nobody really wants, it will set up years of acrimony, slow-burn economic decline and rumbling political crisis. If it is defeated again, all bets are off.... Very likely that will bring a long extension and if so then at that point the loss of the 29 March ‘independence day’ will become a huge development...