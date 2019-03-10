Financial Times: The ECB Is Attempting to Get Ahead of Events: "The European Central Bank’s U-turn this week—reviving part of its stimulus programme after two years of weaning the eurozone off easy money—took markets by surprise. It should not have done. Signs of eurozone weakening, especially in Germany, and in key partners such as China, had been evident for months. Once the US Federal Reserve signalled a pause before lifting rates again, the ECB became likely to follow suit. In his final months in the role, ECB president Mario Draghi is clearly trying to get ahead of events. Less clear is whether the bank has done enough, or has the means to do so, if the weakening continues...