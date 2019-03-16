The Fed Needs to Be Buying Recession Insurance—But Is Not: DeLong's Morning Coffee

Morning Coffee Podcast: The Fed Needs to Be Buying Recession Insurance—But Is Not: Should the U.S. fall into recession soon, the Federal Reserve will have very little room to loosen policy to cushion the downturn. This is a large asymmetric risk. The right way to manage an asymmetric risk is to buy insurance: the Federal Reserve should be buying recession insurance. It is not. This is a substantial problem...

7:15: https://delong.micro.blog/uploads/2019/9ae742f670.mp3 | https://delong.micro.blog/2019/03/16/the-fed-needs.html