Miranda Aldersley: The Girl Who Executed Nazis after Seducing Them in Bars Dies Aged 92: "Freddie Oversteegen... with her older sister Truus and their friend Hannie Schaft... blew up bridges and railway tracks with dynamite, smuggled Jewish children out of concentration camps and executed as many Nazis as she could, using a firearm hidden in the basket of her bike.... First approach the Nazi men in bars, and, having successfully seduced them, ask if they wanted to 'go for a stroll' in the forest, where, as Freddie herself put it, they would be 'liquidated'.... 'It was a necessary evil, killing those who betrayed the good people'. When asked how many people she had killed or helped kill, she demurred: 'One should not ask a soldier any of that'.... She was the last surviving member of the Netherlands' most famous female resistance cell...