Amy Davidson Sorkin: The Magical Thinking Around Brexit: "Scornful shorthand for all that the Brexiteers promised voters in the June, 2016, referendum and cannot, now or ever, deliver. An E.U. official, referring to what he saw as the U.K.’s irrational negotiation schemes, told the Financial Times that 'the unicorn industry has been very busy'.... 'A lot of the people who advocated Brexit have been chasing unicorns now for a very long time', Leo Varadkar, the Prime Minister of Ireland, said last week in Washington, D.C., where he attended St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. His visit coincided with a series of votes in Parliament that were meant to clarify the plans for Brexit but which did nothing of the kind. Instead, the next two weeks will test how deeply a nation can immerse itself in self-delusion...