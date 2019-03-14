Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (March 13, 2019)

John Ostrower: The World Pulls the Andon Cord on the 737 Max: "Lion Air 610 should never have been allowed to get airborne on October 29.... The plane simply was not airworthy.... PK-LQP's Angle-of-Attack sensors were disagreeing by 20-degrees as the plane taxied for takeoff. A warning light that would have alerted the crew to the disagreement wasn't part of the added-cost optional package.... A guardrail wasn't in place.... Erroneous Angle-of-Attack data collided with an apparently unprepared crew with tragic consequences as the MCAS system repeatedly activated, driving the jet's nose into a fatal dive...

