This is wrong. It says Paul Krugman believes things he simply does not believe. Paul Krugman simply does not believe that "you can have any size deficit and still have full employment because the central bank can always establish the 'right size' interest rate to get you there". Not "always": sometimes. There is a point where the IS-Curve intersects the x-axis, and if you are not at full employment by then—if the neutral interest rate is below zero—then conventional monetary policy cannot get to full employment. Thus this response is simply not useful at all: Stephanie Kelton: Paul Krugman’s Four Questions About MMT: "Krugman...[is] asserting that you can have any size deficit and still have full employment because the central bank can always establish the 'right size' interest rate to get you there. I disagree...