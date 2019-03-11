Tim Ross, Robert Hutton, and Ian Wishart: This Is the New Brexit Deal Theresa May Got From the EU: "Juncker says it’s this deal or U.K. might never leave EU. May, Juncker agree new legal texts on Irish border backstop.... Three new documents... includ[ing] a 'unilateral declaration' setting out how the U.K. believes it can escape the backstop....Wording in a legally binding joint statement goes as far as the EU says is possible in reiterating that the backstop—an insurance policy that effectively keeps the U.K. in a customs union with the EU—is only meant to be temporary. And it gives the U.K. some authority to walk away if the EU doesn’t do enough to replace it with a full trade deal.... The independent arbitration panel (comprising senior judges) could rule that the EU is acting in such a way as to make the backstop last indefinitely.... 'Persistent failure' to comply with a ruling 'may result in temporary remedies'. This doesn’t go as far as meeting the demands of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox....But the joint document does go on to say that the U.K. (or EU, for that matter) would 'ultimately' have the right 'to enact a unilateral, proportionate suspension of its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement' including the backstop.... The U.K. also published a separate document, 'interpreting' the joint statement in its own wording but with the tacit consent of the EU...