Three cheers for Janet Napolitano!: Brian Resnick: University of California Drops Subscriptions to Elsevier, World’s Largest Publisher of Scientific Papers: "The University of California, the largest public academic system in the US, is ending its subscription to Elsevier, the world’s biggest and most influential publisher of academic research.... The University of California doesn’t want scientific knowledge locked up behind paywalls, and thinks the costs of academic publishing have grown out of control. 'I fully support our faculty, staff, and students in breaking down paywalls that hinder the sharing of groundbreaking research', said UC president and former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano. 'This issue does not just impact UC, but also countless scholars, researchers, and scientists across the globe—and we stand with them in their push for full, unfettered access'. The break came, as Stat News reports, after months of failed negotiations between the California university system and the publisher...