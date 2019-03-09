Today's Republican Party is grifters all the way down: American Enterprise Institute edition:. And the New York Times loves to give them space, space, and more space:

Mark Schmitt: mschmitt9: "Am I the only one who remembers that this is the same @arthurbrooks who published a book in 2010 called +The Battle_, literally calling for 'a culture war' over economic policy??: Arthur Brooks: @arthurbrooks: 'Contempt makes persuasion impossible — no one has ever been hated into agreement, after all—so its expression is either petty self-indulgence or cheap virtue signaling, neither of which wins converts... https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/02/opinion/sunday/political-polarization.html