Todd N. Tucker: @toddntucker: "Trump's desperation to get a deal after the collapse of North Korea talks is probably going to mean the US will not get anything meaningful on Chinese economic reforms:

Jenny Leonard: @jendeben: "NEW: U.S. officials are rushing to finalize Trump's China deal even as hawks in his administration want to push Beijing for more concessions. Trump wants a signing summit ASAP. His team has been on the phone with Chinese officials to iron out details:

Jenny Leonard, Andrew Mayeda, and Saleha Mohsin: U.S. Said to Ready Final China Trade Deal as Hawks Urge Caution: "The preparations for a Trump-Xi summit come amid conflicting signals from the Trump administration.... Mnuchin... Kudlow said the countries are on the verge of an 'historic' pact.... Lighthizer told lawmakers that more work needs to be done and said the administration won’t accept a deal that doesn’t include significant 'structural' changes to China’s state-driven economy. He also stressed the need for a enforcement mechanism, allowing the U.S. to take unilateral action if China breaks the rules...