Edward Luce: Why America Cannot Fly Alone: "Trump’s Boeing reversal is a teachable moment for the America First president.... No black box is needed to discover why. The biggest factor is falling global trust in US institutional probity. Mr Trump’s budget this week proposed a cut to the FAA in spite of the fact that its air traffic control system remains years behind many of its counterparts. Moreover, the FAA lacks a chief. Mr Trump nominated his own pilot, John Dunkin—the man who flew Trump planes, not Air Force One—to head it. When the Senate laughed him off as unqualified to lead an 18bn agency, Mr Trump failed to come up with a new name. The FAA has been flying without a pilot, so to speak, for more than a year. Little surprise America’s partners have lost trust in its direction. Much the same could be said of US diplomacy...