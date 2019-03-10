Let me hoist this from last year: Kate Bahn summarizing the evidence that imposing work requirements simply does not work: it has none of the benefits that people wish that it would have, and all of the drawbacks you can think of: Kate Bahn: Work Requirements for U.S. Public Assistance Programs Don’t Work: "Analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds that imposing work requirements simply doesn’t work. One reason is because increased red tape may lead to eligible recipients losing their benefits even though they are eligible for them. People with volatile work hours or who hold multiple jobs may have a hard time collecting and submitting sufficient documentation to demonstrate they are working regularly. As CBPP points out, completing work-requirement red tape is even harder for self-employed workers, which should be cause for concern as gig-based employment becomes more prevalent...