Alexander Clarkson: "They could call it 'Freedom of Mobility': Adam Bienkov: 'Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman on whether retaining free movement will be one of his demands in talks with May: “Freedom of movement ends when we leave the EU and we will replace it with fair management of migration...”' The attempt to scrap the UK's involvement in the EU's 'Freedom of Movement' structure is already falling apart at a glacial pace. It is heading to the point Switzerland has landed where cosmetic tweaks to keep cultural conservatives happy are a facade behind which nothing changes...