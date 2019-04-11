NIMPS! Clark Kerr is supposed to have said that the life of a Berkeley Chancellor is easy as long as: (1) the students are having enough sex, (2) the alumni are watching enough football, and (3) the faculty have enough parking.

Now Carol Christ is discovering the consequences of what happens when (3) is not satisfied. And it is dire: the prospective tear-down of the 350-space Upper Hearst Parking Structure looms...

And why don't people like the "Foothill" parking lot? Sather Gate is about 300 feet above sea level, Upper Hearst about 400 feet, and Foothill about 600 feet: Carol Christ: An Update on the Upper Hearst Project: "The campus’ plan to develop faculty housing and academic space on the site of the Upper Hearst parking lot is generating legitimate concerns and questions.... We continue to engage with our colleagues at the College of Engineering and the Goldman School of Public Policy.... We need to do a better job disseminating information about the project and its impacts.... We are sharing with all members of the Academic Senate the note below that was recently sent to the College of Engineering faculty by the Provost.... We will publish and distribute a comprehensive FAQ... provide ample opportunity for comment and feedback...