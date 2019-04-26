April 26, 2019: Weekly Forecasting Update

Today: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis: Gross Domestic Product Release: "Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to the “advance” estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2018, real GDP increased 2.2 percent...

Key Points:

The right response to almost all economic data releases is: Nothing has changed—your view of the economic forecast today is different from what it was last week, last month, or three months ago in only minor ways. Specifically, it is still the case that:

The Trump-McConnell-Ryan tax cut, to the extent that it was supposed to boost the American economy by boosting the supply side through increased investment in America, has been a complete failure.

The Trump-McConnell-Ryan tax cut, to the extent that it was supposed to make America more unequal, has succeeded.

The Trump-McConnell-Ryan tax cut delivered a substantial short-erm demand-side fiscal stimulus to growth that has now ebbed. (A 3.2%/year rate of growth of final sales to domestic purchasers over the seven quarters starting in January 2017, pushing the level of Gross National Income up by 2.1% from this demand-side stimulus.)

U.S. potential economic growth continues to be around 2%/year.

There are still no signs the U.S. has entered that phase of the recovery in which inflation is accelerating.

There are still no signs of interest rate normalization: secular stagnation continues to reign.

There are still no signs the the U.S. is at "overfull employment" in any meaningful sense.