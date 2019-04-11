Dylan Matthews: Child Poverty Report: Food, Housing, and Money, Not Work Requirements, Work Best - Vox: "The most important report on child poverty in years is finally out.... The result of pressure from California Democratic Representatives Barbara Lee and Lucille Roybal-Allard, the provision called for the National Academy of Sciences to convene a group of experts to produce 'a nonpartisan, evidence-based report that would provide its assessment of the most effective means for reducing child poverty by half in the next 10 years'.... A 'work-based package'.... A 'work-based and universal support package'.... A 'means-tested supports and work package'...