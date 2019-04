Comment of the Day: John Howard Brown: "Property rights are always conditional on the allocation of social power! When the power of the Laird of a Scots clan depended on the number of clansmen who could world like and claymore, they were happy to grant all able adult men usufruct in his plans. When raising sheep became more profitable than raising warriors, they were willing to forget their fellow clabsmen's rights. That's why I'm an American!...