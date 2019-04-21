...[Singor:] In a stable population with a high death rate for young children and a correspondingly high birth rate of on average 5.5 children per family it is in less than 40% of the families that at least one son will survive his father; in about 25% two or more sons will survive; in slightly less than 25% it is only one or more daughters that inherit, and in nearly 15% there are no heirs at all.

Consequently in each generation more than half of all landholdings is either divided between heirs or assigned to heiresses and their (prospective) husbands, or to further relations in case the deceased leave no children at all. So concentration and/or fragmentation of property affect more than 60% of all land lots at the change of one generation to the next.

Hodkinson presents a table showing family composition distribution in a model population. On the basis of his figures one can assess the percentage of, for example, inheritances in which a son receives less than one third of the parental property at slightly more than 10 percent. In most cases one may assume that such an inheritance would be insufficient for the heir to keep up the standard of living of his father; unless he married a bride with enough land of her own to make up for the deficit the prospects for the heir being able to sustain his father's status looked grim. Perhaps in half of the cases, say 5% or a little less, he did not succeed. Even so, a steady outflow of impoverished heirs in one out of twenty cases must in a stable (!) population have produced...