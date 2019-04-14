Niall Ferguson says that in order to defend intellectuals and the public sphere we should line up alongside Hungarian proto-dictator Victor Orban and his friend Roger Scruton rather than alongside George Soros, the Central European University, and... the Tory British government? There is something very wrong here. And the smart Daniel Kuehn is not amused. Nor am I. I have been around long enough to learn a thing or two, and one is that people who only find objection to what plutocrats do when they are Jewish individuals (George Soros) or institutions (Goldman Sachs) are never arguing in good faith: Daniel Kuehn: LOL at intellectuals who have trouble with the idea that there are people out there who are critical of their ideas (possibly lots of people if they consider your ideas bad enough). If this is a stumbling block for you you might be in the wrong line of work: https://twitter.com/nfergus/status/1117233701102821377. I mean I’ll whine if someone disagrees with me just like the rest of you losers do, but demanding Article 5 treatment is awfully melodramatic even for Ferguson...

Brad DeLong: Hold it! Does Ferguson claim that Scruton's "Anybody who doesn’t think that there’s a Soros empire in Hungary has not observed the facts..." is in some way taken out of context? George Soros is not running an "empire" in Hungary. Kinda surprised that Ferguson isn't invoking Article 5 to defend George Soros's place in Hungary's public sphere and the Central European University's place in Budapest against Orban...

Daniel Kuehn: "That one sort of gives away the game doesn’t it? I don’t know Scruton at all. Maybe he’s being unjustly criticized, maybe it’s perfectly justified. But meaningful defense of academic freedom in Hungary today would have to defend Soto’s if it’s to have even a hint of credibility...