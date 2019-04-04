According to the 2011 Census,, 140,000 people living in the United Kingdom had been born in France, with half of them—70,000—among the 8,000,000 people living in London. Of course, many more have French ancestry: The richest person under 30 in the world, Hugh Richard Louis Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, has prominent French ancestor—he is descended from Hugh the Fat Hunter, _gros veneur in France. And Elizabeth Windsor, the occupant of the most impressive house in London—a veritable palace—is herself descended from a French-Danish thug named Guillaume le Batard—"the bastard". But why is Tom Friedman such an idiot?: Tom Friedman: The United Kingdom Has Gone Mad: "The grievances of... of those who voted to leave... swamped by E.U. immigrants.... 300,000 French citizens living in London.... I had a drink with a member of Parliament in the bar in the House of Commons on Tuesday, and as we sat down he whispered to me that 'not a single person working in this whole building is British'...

