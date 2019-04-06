The thing to note about both Cain and Moore is that they are for: (i) the gold standard, (ii) sound money, (iii) market rather than artificially-low interest rates, (iv) quantitative easing, and (v) low interest rate Federal Reserve policy. There is no there there:

Sam Fleming: Donald Trump Calls for U-turn by Federal Reserve to Stimulate Economy: "US president says rate cuts and quantitative easing would allow ‘rocket ship’ growth.... Mr Trump’s decision to propose Herman Cain... to be a governor of the Fed’s powerful board... also... nominate Stephen Moore.... It remains to be seen how the two prospective nominees will fare if they face Senate confirmation.... Mr Gapen said: 'In our view, the experience of each candidate does not seem to be the main reason the Trump administration is considering their nominations. The administration has been openly critical of recent Fed interest rate increases and would prefer lower interest rates and a more accommodative monetary policy stance. Both Cain and Moore have altered their views on appropriate policy in this direction'...