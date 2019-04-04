Now we are up to four professional Republicans saying that Steve Moore is unqualified for the Fed: Greg Mankiw, Ross Douthat, Steve Moore himself, and now James Pethokoukis: James Pethokoukis: Don't let Trump blow up the Fed: "It is important that the Fed be independent both in practice and perception. We know what happens when it isn't.... While we don't know for sure why Burns decided to run a loose monetary policy in an already inflationary environment, his actions 'helped to trigger an extremely costly inflationary boom–bust cycle', concludes economist Burton Abrams in How Richard Nixon Pressured Arthur Burns: Evidence from the Nixon Tapes...