...to a night watchman state which allows people to starve, a public agency... which provides some service, a public agency where lowly paid civil servants negotiate with profit-seeking firms and... ignore any prospect of being hired at much higher salaries... and a Stalinist centrally planned economy.... Inefficiency... in the public sector... is most extreme at the edges where public service meets the profit motive. We should want a small state, but the key is a small surface area not a small volume. Shrinking the state by drilling so there are private sector salients worsens the problem. This wasn’t at all obvious in 1992, but the evidence is now very solid...