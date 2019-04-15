...The reason it did was that the pop freaked out people outside just the internet sector.... Virtually every recession in the last 40 years coincided with a signal of fear, like a significant drop in consumer confidence. Sometimes confidence fell and didn’t spiral into recession, but all recessions have started with a confidence spiral.... Let us all hope for excellent jobs numbers in the months to come, along with a rebound.... But it would be a mistake to be overconfident.... If something scares people enough, it can start a recession, and you probably won’t know until it’s too late.... The great pitcher Satchel Paige once advised: 'Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you'. Had he been an economist, he might have added, 'And don’t start a trade war, either'...