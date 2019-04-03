Kevin Drum: Five Things Donald Trump Said on Tuesday: "Today President Trump: 1. Tried three times to say the word 'origins' but instead said 'oranges'. 2. Said that his father was born in Germany, not New York City. 3. Complained, in a speech being televised on CSPAN, that he had to be careful because someone was probably going to leak what he said to the media. 4. In the same speech, warned Republicans to be 'more paranoid' because he 'doesn’t like the way the votes are being tallied.' 5.Said about wind farms, 'They say the noise causes cancer'. But don’t worry. His mental state is just fine. Nothing to see here...