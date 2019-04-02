Comment of the Day: John Howard Brown: "It always seemed to me, that there are two probable causes for little current evidence of life elsewhere in the universe. First, life wasn’t possible before there had been several generations of supernovas. Only then would there be enough heavier elements to provide interesting chemistry which could result in the emergence of living systems. So the first ten billion years had few or no prospects for life. A second environmental consideration is that the supermassive black holes in the center of galaxies create a radiation halo extending for thousands of light years. This intense radiation would disrupt he development of the complex chemistry necessary for life. I believe life on earth is early and safely tucked away from the mean black hole in the center of the Milky Way. We’ll See...