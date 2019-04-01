This strikes me as a very good thing: Sophia S. Armenakas and Molly C. McCafferty: Laibson and Furman to Take Over Ec10, Increase Number of Lectures: "Kennedy School Professor and former Obama economic advisor Jason Furman ’92 and Economics Professor David I. Laibson ’88 will take over teaching Economics 10: 'Principles of Economics' next fall. The two professors will replace Economics Professor N. Gregory Mankiw as course heads of Ec10, the department’s year-long flagship introductory course and one of Harvard’s largest undergraduate courses. Mankiw announced in early March that he will step down from teaching the course at the end of the semester to pursue 'new pedagogical challenges'. The two said they plan to change the course structure from its current format to make lectures 'far more frequent'. Instead of attending three sections per week with approximately 20 of those sections replaced by a lecture, students will attend two lectures and one section per week...