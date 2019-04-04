...Economics is not a gentle profession, and I think that many economists are afraid to say they experience depression because it might be seen as weakness. So we say things like 'Someone close to me' or 'Many struggle with'. But I now see how otherizing it is. It says economists can care about suffering and still be successful, but they can’t suffer THEMSELVES—that would make them too weak to be good at what they do. And part of why I wasn’t 'out' about my depression was I feared this was true. Here’s the thing: if your theory has been that experiencing depression makes you not a good economist, then your theory fails to account for the empirical reality of Alan Krueger...