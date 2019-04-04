Equitable Growth's Kate Bahn sends us to what she rightly describes as "a really heartbreaking and inspiring and important thread" treating to the death of Alan Krueger:
Kate Bahn: @LipstickEcon:
Liz Ananat: @LizAnanat: "I have some things to say about the death from depression of Alan Krueger.... Alan was unfailingly and unnecessarily kind to me. He also made many of the things I love about economics possible. But others e.g. @dynarski @arindube can speak better to these aspects of his life. What I can speak to is living with depression as an economist...
...Economics is not a gentle profession, and I think that many economists are afraid to say they experience depression because it might be seen as weakness. So we say things like 'Someone close to me' or 'Many struggle with'. But I now see how otherizing it is. It says economists can care about suffering and still be successful, but they can’t suffer THEMSELVES—that would make them too weak to be good at what they do. And part of why I wasn’t 'out' about my depression was I feared this was true. Here’s the thing: if your theory has been that experiencing depression makes you not a good economist, then your theory fails to account for the empirical reality of Alan Krueger...
