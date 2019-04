HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!!! If you have no rules-of-origin checks, no tariffs, and no quotas vis-a-vis the EU, then your trade policy is not independent from the EU's, but is the EU's. It does not work any other way: Theresa May: All My Base Is Dumber than Donald Trump: "We want to obtain the benefits of a customs union—no tariffs, no rules of origin checks and no quotas -- while being able to operate our own independent trade policy...